The directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings have received another death threat.

It was delivered to The Irish News in Belfast last night, and informs the five directors that it's their 'last warning'.

The gardaí have spoken to each of them individually, as part of their investigation.

It follows last month's abduction and torture of Quinn director Kevin Lunney, who's still recovering from his injuries.

John McCartin, a director of QIH, condemns the latest threat.