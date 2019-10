Thousands of euro have been stolen during a break-in at a play centre run by the Share A Dream Foundation in Limerick, its second robbery in the last two months.

The money includes takings from an event they held at the weekend.

CCTV footage shows thieves enter the centre wearing face masks and carrying an axe and a crow bar shortly after 4am this morning.

The charity's founder, Shay Kinsella, says the loss of takings means the charity will struggle to survive.