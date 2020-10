Schools will open as normal on Monday despite the threat of industrial action from teachers, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin has said he hopes a strike can be avoided despite the ballot from the ASTI.

They want more testing with faster turnaround times and extra resources for when outbreaks of Covid are identified.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes the government and unions can reach a solution that avoids industrial action:

File image: RollingNews