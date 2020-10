A Dublin man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Amanda Carroll two years ago.

36 year old Sean Nolan of Ashington Crescent, Navan Road, was convicted by a majority verdict this afternoon following 8 hours of deliberations.

Amanda Carroll was strangled to death at her home in Cabra in October 2018.

Her body was found by her 16 year old son.

Nolan had admitted to manslaughter but had denied murder.

File image; RollingNews