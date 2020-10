Naas General has the second highest number of confirmed Covid 19 patients of any hospital in Ireland.

The HSE's latest up-date says there are 27 people being treated for the virus at the Kildare hospital.

That is second only to Tallaght Hospital.

Another 14 people are being treated for suspected Covid 19 at Naas General.

There are 5 vacant general care beds there, but no vacant ICU beds.