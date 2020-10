The head of the HSE says they remain "very apprehensive" about the spread of Covid 19 heading into the winter months.

330 people are currently being treated in hospital with the virus, of whom 27 are at Naas General Hospital.

There have been fewer than a thousand new cases reported on five out of the last six days.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says there are some positive signs, but it's too early to call it a trend:

File image: RollingNews