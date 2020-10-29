The Night Shift

BnM Begins Construction Of €100M Wind Farm.

Newbridge headquarterd Bord na Móna has begun construction of a €100 million wind farm in Offaly.

On completion,  the Cloncreen Wind Farm will contain 21 turbines
 
The project will create up to 100 jobs during the construction phase and is due to start supplying renewable energy to the national grid in early 2022.

20km of walk and cycleways are also being developed on the 960 hectare (2,400acre) site.

Bord na Móna Chief Executive, Tom Donnellan said “Economic recovery, future investment and job creation in Ireland will all be powered with a strong supply of renewable energy.  The start of construction here in Cloncreen underscores Bord na Móna’s leadership role in the delivery of the nation’s green energy supply using our proven capability in this area and our 80,000 hectare (200,000 acre) estate.  We are now on track to be able to supply approximately one third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030. This will significantly help Ireland deal with the climate emergency, cut carbon emissions and deliver on green energy targets.”   

