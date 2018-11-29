The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare's Heritage Funding Allocation Hits €79,000.

: 11/29/2018 - 10:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_notes_many_pixabay.jpg

Kildare is being allocated €79,000 in heritage projects funding.

The monies are being released under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund.

The announcement represents an increase of available funding of up to 58% compared to 2018.

Both schemes are open for applications until 31 January 2019 and I strongly encourage all relevant authorities to apply.

Kildare Fine Gael Senator, Anthony Lawlor, says

"The Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund will support the owners and custodians of protected structures in every local authority area across the country in 2019 as they carry out hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects to repair and conserve our historic built environment. The projects will also provide vital support for local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction"

 

Stock image: Pixabay.

