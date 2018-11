The Road Safety Authority says Conor McGregors driving ban shows that no matter how famous you are you have to obey the rules of the road.

The former UFC champion was banned from driving for six months for speeding on the N7at Kill in County Kildare.

He pleaded guilty to doing 154km in a 100km zone at Naas District Court yesterday.

He was also fined €1,000.

RSA Chairperson Liz O'Donnell says its important that the law works for everybody.

File image.