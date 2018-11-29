The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen: Grand Canal Greenway Proposals Open To Submissions.

: 11/29/2018 - 11:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People are being asked to comment on plans for the Grand Canal Greenway.

Kildare County Council is proposing to construct a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the Grand Canal Towpath from Lyons to Clonkeen.

The programme may include improvement and upgrading of the existing towpath along the Grand Canal through the provision of a suitable surface, which will depend on local conditions.

Provision of traffic safety measures and signage to facilitate safe pedestrian and cycling crossings and access to shared surfaces at Sallins, Digby Bridge, Landenstown Bridge,Bonynge Bridge and Robertstown and along limited sections of existing local road network.

Provision of access controls road markings, traffic calming measures, ducting and associated drainage works on the proposed cycle / walk way.

The are on public display, and the dealine for submissions is Wednesday, January 16th, at 5pm.

Fianna Fáil Naas MD Cllr., Carmel Kelly, says its important people get involved

The full list of townlands included is:

 Lyons, Clonaghlis, Tipperstown, Ardclogh, Boston, Clownings, Baronrath, Keeloges, Alasty, Killeenmore, Killeenbeg, Sherlockstown Common, Sherlockstown, Kerdiffstown, Sallins, Osberstown, Waterstown, Barrettstown, Landenstown, Donore, Goatstown, Downings South, Moods, Mylerstown, Robertstown East, Robertstown West, Lowtown, Derrymullen, Allenwood South, Allenwood Middle,  Allenwood North, Killinagh Upper, Killinagh Lower, Ballybrack, Kilpatrick, Ticknevin, Ballyhagan and Clonkeen.

Stock image.

