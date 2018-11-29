The Eleven To Two Show

5 Killed In Taliban Attack In Kabul.

: 11/29/2018 - 11:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Five people have been killed in a Taliban attack in Kabul. 

A British national working for security firm G-4-S was among those who died - the other four were Afghans. 

The company says 32 people were injured, five of them seriously in an attack on one of its compounds.

