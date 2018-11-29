The Night Shift

Cocaine Valued At €60,000 Seized In Carlow.

: 11/29/2018 - 17:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been arrested after cocaine worth around 60,000 euro was seized in Carlow.

The drugs were found when Gardai searched a house in the town yesterday evening. 

Gardai are questioning a man in his 30s under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act.

