2018 On Course To Be The Hottest Year On Record.

: 11/29/2018 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
2018 is on course to be one of the hottest years on record.

The World Meteorological Organisation says this year is set to be the 4th warmest ever recorded.

It's warning of greenhouse gases reaching record levels and says there could be temperature rises of up to 5 degrees by the end of the century.

