The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Jailed For Life For The Murder Of Nicola Collins.

: 11/29/2018 - 17:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
breaking_news_2.jpg

A man's been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Nicola Collins in Cork last year.

45-year-old Cathal O'Sullivan, originally from Charleville, had pleaded not guilty to murdering the 38 year old mother of three at his flat at Pophams Road in Faranree on the 27th of March 2017.

The jury deliberated for almost four hours and returned a guilty verdict with a mandatory life sentence being imposed.

Speaking outside court, the family of Nicola Collins have expressed their relief at the conviction - her father Michael says the trial has been extremely difficult:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!