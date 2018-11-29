Man Jailed For Life For The Murder Of Nicola Collins.

A man's been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering Nicola Collins in Cork last year.

45-year-old Cathal O'Sullivan, originally from Charleville, had pleaded not guilty to murdering the 38 year old mother of three at his flat at Pophams Road in Faranree on the 27th of March 2017.

The jury deliberated for almost four hours and returned a guilty verdict with a mandatory life sentence being imposed.

Speaking outside court, the family of Nicola Collins have expressed their relief at the conviction - her father Michael says the trial has been extremely difficult: