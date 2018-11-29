Listen: Kildare TD Makes Emotional Plea For Progress On Abortion Legislation.

There's been testy scenes in the Dáil as TDs continue to debate proposed new abortion laws.

It's the third session this week where Deputies have been discussing amendments to the government's plans.

Pro-life TDs have been accused of delaying the legislation and of trying to replay the referendum.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan gave an emotional plea for progress and says the opposition needs to think about the women affected:

But Independent TD Peadar Toibin says the criticism is an attempt to shut down debate:

File image: Bernard Durkan.