Listen: 5 Data Breaches Recorded At Naas General Hospital, Jan-Oct.

: 11/29/2019 - 10:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

There were 363 data-protection breaches recorded by the HSE in the first ten months of this year, including 5 at Naas General Hospital.

In one instance at the Kildare facility, records of the wrong patient were sent to a solicitor.

In another, 2 patient lists were found in Naas General's car park.

And, at one time, two patients of a "similar name" were being treated on the same ward in the Kildare hospital.

Naas staff contacted the wrong next of kin, and date of birth and "some health information".

Elsewhere, a  Cork patient's record was found in a car park, and a medical file from Donegal was found in a public park.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it's a major concern.

by Ciara Plunkett

 

