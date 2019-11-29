The Eleven To Two Show

20 People Arrested For Drug Driving During Kildare Checkpoint.

: 11/29/2019 - 10:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pos_drug.jpg

20 people have been arrested for drug driving during a series of intensive Multiagency Checkpoints in North Kildare, mounted by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

The Road Safety Authority and Revenue also took part in the operation.

10 vehicles were seized for lacking tax, insurance or an NCT, or from unaccompanied learner drivers.

20 batches of fines and penalty points were imposed, and Garda say another 50 offences were detected which will result in court proceedings.

The RSA detained two heavy goods vehicles for having bald tyres and lacking rear lights.

Customs officials dipped 110 vehicles for Green diesel.

1 vehicle was impounded for a VRT offences.

A vehicle, which contained 3,200 cigarettes and 200g of tobacco, and on which tax had not been paid, was also seized.

 

Image courtesy The Kildare Garda Division.

