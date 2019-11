The number of children being home-schooled has increased by more than 7 per cent over the past two years.

According to the state's latest figures, 1,481 kids are on the register for home education.

That's up nearly 100 on 2017 and nearly 1,000 more than in 2008.

Cora McCauley from the Home Education Network says many people are being home-schooled for mental health reasons.