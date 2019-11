A new Saoirse Women's Refuge is opening just beyond the Kildare/Dublin border, at Rathcoole, today.

The 5 bedroom unit will help a larger number of women and children suffering domestic violence who are in crisis.

It will also be open 24/7 over Christmas and is providing a 24 hour helpline on 01 4630000.

Manager of the Saoirse Women's Refuge in Tallaght and Rathcoole, Trish Cole says more women are in need of support: