A respite centre for people with disabilities will close today, with the loss of 48 jobs.

The Irish Wheelchair Association is shutting the Cuisle centre in Donamon, Co Roscommon because of funding issues.

More than 1,500 people protested against the plans last weekend, but the IWA confirms it will close today.

Campaigner Martin Finan says the centre has been a huge asset for the past 20 years.