Students Will Take To The Streets Of Dublin Today To Demand Immediate Action On Climate Change.

: 11/29/2019 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leinster_house_rollingnews.jpg

Students are to take to the streets of Dublin again today demanding immediate climate action.

The climate strike will get undeway outside the Dail at lunchtime.

This is the second massive protest planned in Dublin, after over 20,000 people protested over climate change on the 20th of September, saying climate action needs to take place now.

The Schools' Climate Action Network says the government is planning a back door deal to import nationally banned fracked gas into Shannon.

It's asking if fracking is banned in Ireland, why is it being imported?

It says we will be importing gas that has been fracked over in America and it claims this will have devastating effects on our environment.

The group says it wants the government to hear its message loud and clear - that the Shannon LNG project is not acceptable.

Protesters will gather for the demonstration at 1 o'clock this afternoon outside the Dail on Kildare Street, which will include an artists display from members of the group.
 

 

File image: Leinster House/ RollingNews

