Listen: Mauritian Authorities Urged To "Right A Wrong" & Bring Michaela McAreavey Killers To Justice.

: 11/29/2019 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
john_mcareavey_and_micky_harte_michaela_mcareavey_funeral_rollingnews.jpg

Authorities in Mauritius are being urged to 'right a wrong' and bring those responsible for the murder of Michaela McAreavy to justice.

The 27 year old County Tyrone native was murdered while on her honeymoon in the country in 2011.

No one has ever been convicted for her murder, after two men were found not guilty in 2012.

Michaela's husband John McAreavy says the authorities can't just ignore the issue:

newstalk1542762.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

17/1/2011 Michaela McAreavey's widower John and her father Mickey Harte (left) follow her coffin at St Malachy's church outside Ballygawley./RollingNews

