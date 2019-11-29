Friday Night Rhythm

By-Election Voter Turnout Remains Low.

: 11/29/2019 - 17:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Voter turnout is slow in the four by-elections being held today.

The percentage of voters was in the mid-teens this afternoon.

Ahead of what's usually an evening rush turnout in the by-elections is low this evening as politicians fight with Black Friday and the Late Late Toy Show for the attention of voters this evening.

Most areas have seen turnout in the low to middle teens this evening.

In Wexford the average turnout was around 15 per cent with a high of 18.8 just outside Gorey

In Cork North Central voting was described as very slow, between eight and ten per cent by one estimate.

Things are not much better in Dublin Fingal or Dublin Midwest.

The lowest ever tunrout for a by election was 27.88 per cent in Dublin South Central back in 1999.

There's every chance one or more of these elections could now hold that dubious record by the time voting finishes at 10pm

 

 

Stock image; Pixabay

