Defence Minister Called On To Prioritise Site For New 1,000 Pupil School.

: 11/29/2019 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Defence Minister is being called on to prioritise securing a new site for the new 1000 pupil school announced by the Minister for Education and Skills last year.

The facility will replace the existing Curragh Post Primary School.

The school will serve the Curragh, Newbridge and Kildare Town areas.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin says  “One parent was told she was 59th on one list and another parent was told she was 107th on the same list in a Newbridge school.  Yesterday I questioned the Minister for Defence regarding the development of the new school and I was advised that there was ongoing consultation between his department and the Department of Education and Skills.

“The Minister also advised that his department had to consider future plans for the Defence Forces when discussing land options for the new school. This is understandable, however, meanwhile there is a huge shortage of secondary school places in the Newbridge/ Kildare area”.

 

