2 Patient Lists At Naas General Hospital Found In The Facility's Car Park.

Patients records have been found in recycling bins, public streets and parks this year.

In total, the HSE recorded 363 data-protection breaches in the first ten months of this year, according to Freedom of Information files.

5 of those breaches were at Naas General Hospital,

In one instance at the Kildare facility, records of the wrong patient were sent to a solicitor.

In another, 2 patient lists were found in Naas General's car park.

And, at one time, two patients of a "similar name" were being treated on the same ward in the Kildare hospital.

Naas staff contacted the wrong next of kin, and date of birth and "some health information".

Elsewhere, Insurance claims connected to Wexford Hospital were sent to the wrong insurance company, and children's files were lost in Kerry.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it's very worrying that many records were sent to the wrong patients.