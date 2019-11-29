Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Patient Lists At Naas General Hospital Found In The Facility's Car Park.

: 11/29/2019 - 17:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_hospital.jpg

Patients records have been found in recycling bins, public streets and parks this year.

In total, the HSE recorded 363 data-protection breaches in the first ten months of this year, according to Freedom of Information files.

5 of those breaches were at Naas General Hospital,

In one instance at the Kildare facility, records of the wrong patient were sent to a solicitor.

In another, 2 patient lists were found in Naas General's car park.

And, at one time, two patients of a "similar name" were being treated on the same ward in the Kildare hospital.

Naas staff contacted the wrong next of kin, and date of birth and "some health information".

Elsewhere, Insurance claims connected to Wexford Hospital were sent to the wrong insurance company, and children's files were lost in Kerry.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it's very worrying that many records were sent to the wrong patients.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!