Man Remains In Custody Following €100,000 Drug Seizure In Dublin.

: 29/11/2020 - 09:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man in his late 40s remains in custody this morning after drugs worth 100 thousand euro were seized in Dublin.

Two guns were also recovered during the search of a home in the Popintree area of Ballymun.

Cocaine and Cannabis were found.

He's being questioned at Ballymun Garda station.

