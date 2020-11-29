Sinn Fein Sees 3% Increase, To 30%, In Support In Latest Opinion Poll.

Sinn Fein has seen a rise in support in the latest opinion poll.

The Business Post Red C poll shows the party's up three points to 30 per cent.

Fine Gael's dropped four points but remains the most popular party in the country on 33 per cent.

Fianna Fail's up one point to 12 per cent, while the Green Party is down one on 5 per cent.

The Social Democrats are on 4 per cent while Solidarity-People Before Profit are at 3 - that's a rise of 1 for both parties.

There's no change for Labour on 3 per cent, Aontu's on 2 and Independents are at 8 per cent.

The poll of 1,000 people was taken between November 19th and 25th.

