Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Facebook Moderators Issued With Form Requiring Acknowledgement The Job May Cause PTSD.

: 29/11/2020 - 09:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
facebook_blurred_logo_pexels.jpeg

Facebook content moderators in Dublin have been issued with a form requiring them to acknowledge the job can cause PTSD.

The Business Post says it asks staff working for Accenture to sign a disclosure that they understand the content they'll be reviewing 'may impact' their mental health.

Facebook and its third party contractors are facing potential claims from 30 moderators who worked in Ireland.

They claim they suffered serious psychological injuries after being exposed to material including sexual assault of children and people dying by suicide.

Accenture is one of a number of firms that provides contract workers for Facebook's moderation teams in Dublin.

 

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!