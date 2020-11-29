Dublin Facebook Moderators Issued With Form Requiring Acknowledgement The Job May Cause PTSD.

Facebook content moderators in Dublin have been issued with a form requiring them to acknowledge the job can cause PTSD.

The Business Post says it asks staff working for Accenture to sign a disclosure that they understand the content they'll be reviewing 'may impact' their mental health.

Facebook and its third party contractors are facing potential claims from 30 moderators who worked in Ireland.

They claim they suffered serious psychological injuries after being exposed to material including sexual assault of children and people dying by suicide.

Accenture is one of a number of firms that provides contract workers for Facebook's moderation teams in Dublin.

