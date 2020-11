A man's still being questioned after the deaths of a mother and her two children in Ballinteer in Dublin last month.

The bodies of 37 year old Seema Banu, her 11 year old daughter Asfira, and 6 year old son Faizan were found at Llewellyn Court on October 28th.

A man in his 30s who was arrested by gardai yesterday morning is being held at Dundrum Garda Station.

File image: RollingNews