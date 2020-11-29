Sunday Favourites

State Plans To Provide Covid 19 Vaccination For Large Proportion Of The Popultion By The End Of Next Summer.

: 29/11/2020 - 09:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_being_injected_no_faces_pexels.jpeg

The State plans to have a large proportion of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of next summer.

It hopes to begin vaccinations as early as next month, and have one million vulnerable people vaccinated over the coming months.

According to the Sunday Independent, a twin rollout of the jab's likely through GP practices and regional hubs, while a vaccine passport will be used to track it.

Dr Margaret Harris from the World Health Organisation says the plan to vaccinate a large number of people by the end of the summer is ambitious:

 

Stock image: Pexels

