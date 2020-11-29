Classic Hits Sunday

Two People, Missing Off The Dingle Peninsula, Rescued.

: 29/11/2020 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kerry.jpg

Two people who went missing in the Dingle Pensinsula in County Kerry last night have been rescued.

Dingle Coastguard Unit and Kerry Mountain Rescue found the man and woman on Stradbally mountain.

Gardai were also involved in the search near Anascaul Lake and both of them are fine.
 

