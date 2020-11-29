Listen: Covid 19 Incidence Rate In 3 Counties Surged After Re-Opening Of Wet Pubs.

Cork, Limerick and Galway saw an increase in their 14-day Covid-19 infection rates after wet pubs opened in late September.

A study by consultants EY found no similar surge in Dublin where they remained closed over the same period.

According to the Sunday Times, there was an increase of up to 12 percent in the incident rate in the three regional cities - three times the national average.

The data is said to have been a factor in the Cabinet's decision not to allow wet pubs reopen this Christmas.

Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation, Padraig Cribben, says a roadmap to reopening wet pubs needs to be drawn up:

