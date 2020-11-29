Classic Hits Sunday

5pm - 7pm
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Covid 19 Incidence Rate In 3 Counties Surged After Re-Opening Of Wet Pubs.

: 29/11/2020 - 13:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
pub_barperson_pulling_pint_pexels.jpg

Cork, Limerick and Galway saw an increase in their 14-day Covid-19 infection rates after wet pubs opened in late September.

A study by consultants EY found no similar surge in Dublin where they remained closed over the same period.

According to the Sunday Times, there was an increase of up to 12 percent in the incident rate in the three regional cities - three times the national average.

The data is said to have been a factor in the Cabinet's decision not to allow wet pubs reopen this Christmas.

Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation, Padraig Cribben, says a roadmap to reopening wet pubs needs to be drawn up:

newstalk0940921.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!