299 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening - 13 In Kildare.

: 29/11/2020 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

13 more cases of Covid 19 are among 299 notified this evening.

Nationally, 2 more people have died.

It brings the death toll from the virus since February to 2.052.

There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 158 are men / 141 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 28NOV2020)

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)

New Cases during last 14 days

(15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)

Ireland

299

92.3

4,393

Donegal

41

219.9

350

Louth

14

184.7

238

Limerick

13

166.8

325

Kilkenny

11

132.0

131

Roscommon

<5

105.4

68

Dublin

94

104.3

1,405

Waterford

5

103.3

120

Meath

11

99.0

193

Tipperary

13

87.7

140

Longford

<5

85.6

35

Wicklow

27

84.3

120

Monaghan

<5

83.1

51

Mayo

5

80.5

105

Carlow

7

75.5

43

Cork

7

73.9

401

Clare

<5

68.2

81

Kildare

13

63.4

141

Cavan

<5

61.7

47

Sligo

<5

61.0

40

Offaly

5

59.0

46

Laois

<5

50.8

43

Kerry

<5

46.7

69

Westmeath

<5

45.1

40

Galway

11

44.6

115

Wexford

<5

26.0

39

Leitrim

0

21.8

7

 

Stock image: Pixabay

