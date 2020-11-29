299 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening - 13 In Kildare.

13 more cases of Covid 19 are among 299 notified this evening.

Nationally, 2 more people have died.

It brings the death toll from the virus since February to 2.052.

There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

158 are men / 141 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 257 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

County Today's cases (to midnight 28NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020) Ireland 299 92.3 4,393 Donegal 41 219.9 350 Louth 14 184.7 238 Limerick 13 166.8 325 Kilkenny 11 132.0 131 Roscommon <5 105.4 68 Dublin 94 104.3 1,405 Waterford 5 103.3 120 Meath 11 99.0 193 Tipperary 13 87.7 140 Longford <5 85.6 35 Wicklow 27 84.3 120 Monaghan <5 83.1 51 Mayo 5 80.5 105 Carlow 7 75.5 43 Cork 7 73.9 401 Clare <5 68.2 81 Kildare 13 63.4 141 Cavan <5 61.7 47 Sligo <5 61.0 40 Offaly 5 59.0 46 Laois <5 50.8 43 Kerry <5 46.7 69 Westmeath <5 45.1 40 Galway 11 44.6 115 Wexford <5 26.0 39 Leitrim 0 21.8 7

Stock image: Pixabay