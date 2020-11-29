299 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening - 13 In Kildare.

13 more cases of Covid 19 are among 299 notified this evening.
Nationally, 2 more people have died.
It brings the death toll from the virus since February to 2.052.
There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 158 are men / 141 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 257 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 28NOV2020)
|
14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(15NOV2020 to 28NOV2020)
|
Ireland
|
299
|
92.3
|
4,393
|
Donegal
|
41
|
219.9
|
350
|
Louth
|
14
|
184.7
|
238
|
Limerick
|
13
|
166.8
|
325
|
Kilkenny
|
11
|
132.0
|
131
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
105.4
|
68
|
Dublin
|
94
|
104.3
|
1,405
|
Waterford
|
5
|
103.3
|
120
|
Meath
|
11
|
99.0
|
193
|
Tipperary
|
13
|
87.7
|
140
|
Longford
|
<5
|
85.6
|
35
|
Wicklow
|
27
|
84.3
|
120
|
Monaghan
|
<5
|
83.1
|
51
|
Mayo
|
5
|
80.5
|
105
|
Carlow
|
7
|
75.5
|
43
|
Cork
|
7
|
73.9
|
401
|
Clare
|
<5
|
68.2
|
81
|
Kildare
|
13
|
63.4
|
141
|
Cavan
|
<5
|
61.7
|
47
|
Sligo
|
<5
|
61.0
|
40
|
Offaly
|
5
|
59.0
|
46
|
Laois
|
<5
|
50.8
|
43
|
Kerry
|
<5
|
46.7
|
69
|
Westmeath
|
<5
|
45.1
|
40
|
Galway
|
11
|
44.6
|
115
|
Wexford
|
<5
|
26.0
|
39
|
Leitrim
|
0
|
21.8
|
7
