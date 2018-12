Visitor restrictions remain in effect at Naas General Hospital, because of a suspected Winter Vomiting Bug outbreak

Limits on visitation apply to the Allen, Curragh, Moate and Liffey wards, from today.

Patients and visitors should contact the hospital before attending to get up to date information on the restrictions.

Infection control measures are in place and

The HSE says, as this is an "active situation", the nature of restrictions may change.