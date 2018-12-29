Listen Live Logo

Listen: Transport Minister Urged To Extend Local Link Bus Service In 2019

12/29/2018
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Fine Gael is calling on the Transport Minister to extend the evening and weekend Local Link bus routes into 2019.

The Local Link Rural Transport Programme is a nationwide rural bus service which operates between rural areas and local towns and villages.

It's designed to address rural social exclusion.

The operating hours were extended to evenings and weekends in July on a pilot basis.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare South, Martin Heydon, is calling for the pilot to be extended into 2019, and says it makes a huge difference to people in rural areas

