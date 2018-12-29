Naas Named Among Centres With Higher Driving Test Pass Rates In 2018

Naas in County Kildare has been named amongst a number of RSA centres with higher driving test pass rates throughout 2018, with 52 per cent.

Kilrush in Co. Clare had the lowest pass rate for people doing their driving test this year

New figures show the majority of car drivers across the country failed their test between January and October.

These figures released by the Road Safety Authority to The Journal dot ie show the pass and fail rates at test centres across the country in the first 10 months of the year.

49 per cent of people who took their test passed - compared to 51 per cent who failed.

That's followed by Kilkenny on 37 per cent and Raheny in Dublin on 38 per cent.

All four test centres in the capital had some of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Those with the highest pass rates are mainly based in the north and west.

Clifden in Galway comes out on top with 77 per cent of people getting a pass.

Newcastle in Limerick is next on 62 per cent with Donegal on 61.