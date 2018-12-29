Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare County Council Reject Design Plan Proposals For Milltown In Newbridge

: 12/29/2018 - 11:41
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
milltown_church.jpg

Kildare County Council have said they will not at present commission a design plan and costings for Milltown in Newbridge to address traffic issues in the area.

Calls have been made by Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lynch to install a raised ramp platform and mini roundabout at the T-junction in the centre of the village, installing metal vehicle railings from Wheelam Cross to the river bridge, a slow down sign at the entrance to Milltown from Newbridge and carry out costings to fix the footpath's at Milltown cottages.

Resources are currently assigned to projects within the Department that have funding identified.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!