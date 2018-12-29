Kildare County Council Reject Design Plan Proposals For Milltown In Newbridge

Kildare County Council have said they will not at present commission a design plan and costings for Milltown in Newbridge to address traffic issues in the area.

Calls have been made by Sinn Fein Councillor Mark Lynch to install a raised ramp platform and mini roundabout at the T-junction in the centre of the village, installing metal vehicle railings from Wheelam Cross to the river bridge, a slow down sign at the entrance to Milltown from Newbridge and carry out costings to fix the footpath's at Milltown cottages.

Resources are currently assigned to projects within the Department that have funding identified.