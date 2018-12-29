New Sites For Educational Purposes Sought In The Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

Kildare County Council are being asked to clarify whether new sites have been found for educational purposes in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District area

In a recent report requested by Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Power, council officials say there have been regular quarterly meetings with the Department of Education and Skills to identify new sites across the county.

In relation to the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District area, the immediate issue has centered on the rationalisation of school sites in Kildare Town.

It's understood these discussions are in a very early stage.