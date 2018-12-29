Saturday Sportsbeat

New HSE Figures Show Staff Shortages Amongst Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services

: 12/29/2018 - 12:33
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
Staffing levels in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are only 57 per cent of what they should be.

HSE figures released to the Irish Daily Mail also show nearly 2 thousand children are currently on waiting lists for an appointment.

286 of them have been waiting for over a year to be seen.

