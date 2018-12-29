Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Health Minister Predicts"Extremely Busy" Period For The HSE In January

: 12/29/2018 - 14:06
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
simon_harris_20_06_17.jpg

The Health Minister says the health service will enter an "extremely busy" period in January.

Simon Harris has urged people to access treatment in the appropriate places.

He admits the HSE will be under pressure from increased demand over the next few weeks

newstalk1254326.wav, by Hugh O'Farrell Walsh

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!