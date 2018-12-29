Man Seriously Injured Following Assault in Lucan, West Dublin

A young man is in a serious condition in hospital after an assault in Lucan in West Dublin.

This assault took place last night on Ballyowen Lane, close to Ballyowen Shopping Centre.

A 20-year-old man suffered head injuries in the assault, and was taken to hospital.

He's being treated for injuries described as serious.

Gardai want to speak with anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 11pm and midnight.

They're also appealing for drivers with dash-cam footage from the scene of the attack to hand it in to a Garda Station.