458 cars were caught speeding on Irish roads yesterday.

Gardai clocked over 100 thousand vehicles during the day as part of its crackdown over Christmas and New Year.

Among them was a car doing 148 kilometres an hour in a 100 zone in Newtownmountkennedy in County Wicklow.

While another was driving at 92 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone in Newbridge, County Kildare.

Gardai say speeding is a major factor in fatal crashes and is encouraging people to slow down.