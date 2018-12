Big-money divorces are at their highest levels in a decade.

According to the Irish Independent, 31 cases involving assets worth 3 million euro or more were started in the High Court last year - that's compared to 17 in 2016.

Despite the rise in big money separations, the overall number of divorce-proceedings decreased last year by 1 hundred and 84 to 3 thousand 9 hundred and 95.

It comes as a referendum on reducing the waiting period for a divorce is due to be held next year.