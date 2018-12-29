Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Dies Following Rock Fall In Wales

: 12/29/2018 - 16:31
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
wales-map-27917801.jpg

It's emerged a man died after a rock fall on Wales' highest mountain on Christmas Eve.

A rescue team was sent to Snowdon to help him but they found he hadn't survived.

The attempt to recover the man's body has been described as "highly technical and dangerous".

