One Dead, 23 Injured After MiniBus Overturns In Scotland

: 12/29/2018 - 16:59
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
One person has died and 23 people have been taken to hospital after a minibus overturned in Scotland.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash in the Scottish Borders just before 11 this morning.

The private minibus was travelling from Newtongrange to Kelso.

