Gardai in Cork City have begun house-to-house inquiries following the discovery of a man's body outside a derelict house on Boreenmana Road.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body later, while a forensic examination is continuing at the scene.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon but it's believed the body may have been there for some time.

Gardai are studying CCTV footage from the area and have set up an incident room at Anglesea Street Garda Station.