Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Luas Green Line Operating As Normal Following Interruptions Yesterday.

: 12/29/2019 - 09:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
luas_3.jpg

 

The Luas Green Line is back operating as normal after a power fault stopped trams from running.

There were no services at all yesterday between Balally and Bride's Glen after a problem emerged near Stillorgan on Friday.

Crews have since fixed the issue.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!