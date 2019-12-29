Majority Of People Living In Towns & Cities Support New Plans For Graduated Speed Limits.

A majority of people who live in towns and cities support new plans for graduated speed limits.

However, the survey by Behaviour and Attitudes for the Sunday Times shows a majority of people in rural areas oppose the move.

Last month, Transport Minister Shane Ross received the backing of cabinet to introduce new laws for greater penalties for drivers who exceed limits at higher speeds.

At the moment a driver who breaks the speed limit can be fined 80 euro and receive three penalty points.

Among the new proposals, four penalty points would be imposed on those exceeding the limit by 20 to 30 kms an hour.

Anyone driving above the limits by 30 km or more, could face court action , a fine and seven points.

A Behaviour and Attitudes Survey for the Sunday Times shows a rural/urban divide over the issue.

61 per cent of those living in towns and cities, back the move, while 51 per cent of those living in rural areas oppose the proposed measures.

