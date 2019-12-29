Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

FAI AGM To Resume Today.

: 12/29/2019 - 10:24
Author: Eoin Beatty
fai_logo.png

 

The Football Associaition of Ireland's AGM will resume, today, after it was adjourned in July.

The crisis-ridden football body has current net liabilities of over €55million.

Earlier this month it requested a financial rescue package of €18million from the Government which was rejected out of hand.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!