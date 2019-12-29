Listen Live Logo

Boat With Around 7 Migrants Intercepted In The English Channel.

: 12/29/2019 - 11:30
Author: Eoin Beatty
english_channel.jpg

 

It's understood a boat with around seven suspected migrants on board has been intercepted in the English Channel.

The vessel's been taken to the marina at Dover.

The British Home Office says an incident is 'ongoing'.

Dozens of migrants were brought ashore from four boats on St Stephen's Day.

